Alec Baldwin Tells Critic to 'Shut the F--- Up' Over Negative Comments About Having Another Baby

Alec Baldwin also told the user to "mind [their] own business" after they accused him and wife Hilaria of "begging for clickbait" with their kids

Alec Baldwin is not standing for criticism regarding his wife or their newly expanded brood.

After re-posting Hilaria Baldwin's Monday snapshot of herself with their six children — including their newest addition, daughter Lucia, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate — the 62-year-old actor responded to several comments on the post, including some referencing Hilaria's heritage controversy and one accusing the couple of "begging for clickbait" with their kids.

"Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that," one comment read, in part, on an exchange. "If you don't want to say anything — why don't you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private."

"You shout shut the f--- up and mind your own business," Alec responded.

In a reply to another user who remarked, "My first response was like, 'Yikes' but it's not my business and if they love and can support all of these children, then God bless them," the father of seven wrote in another comment, "I believe that people should simply say congratulations, or just shut the f--- up. That's it."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Alec and Hilaria, 37, had welcomed their sixth child together, via surrogate, months after the fitness guru and Mom Brain podcast co-host gave birth to son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020.

On Monday, Hilaria shared the family photo including their newborn, taken by husband Alec, on Instagram, writing "7" and a red heart emoji.

She followed up on Tuesday with an adorable snapshot of the baby girl, captioning it with her name reveal: "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

While Alec has since returned to Twitter, the Saturday Night Live alum announced in January that he was going silent on the social-media platform for the foreseeable future.

While it wasn't the first time Alec has quit Twitter, his most recent departure came after Hilaria found herself at the center of controversy regarding her heritage.

In December, The Living Clearly Method author began trending online when social-media users claimed that she fabricated Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States. (Hilaria has since apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background.)