Watch Alec Baldwin Sing Whitney Houston with Carmen, 7½, During 'Father-Daughter Movie Night'

Alec Baldwin recently revealed that daughter Carmen, whom he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin, "intends to be an actress-singer-dancer-model-magician-lawyer"

Alec Baldwin had an adorable duet with his daughter.

On Monday, The Boss Baby: Family Business actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a video on Instagram of Alec, 63, cozy with their eldest child Carmen Gabriela, 7½, while watching a tablet for "father-daughter movie night." The pair sang along to the Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," going for the high notes.

"Came out of the bath last night to this…father+daughter movie night 💕😭. In case you need a lift, here you go 🤍," wrote Hilaria in the caption.

Over the weekend, Alec shared a video of Hilaria dancing while holding baby Edu, writing, "This house has a lot of people in it. All of them, in their own way, funny, weird, joyful…"

He also recently shared a photo of Carmen on Instagram, writing that "today she shared that she intends to be an actress-singer-dancer-model-magician-lawyer. I worship this kid."