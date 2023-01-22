Alec Baldwin Shares Photo of Hilaria and 6-Year-Old Son Leo in First Post Since Pending Criminal Charges

Alec Baldwin has returned to social media amid forthcoming involuntary manslaughter charges.

After the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced the charges on Thursday, the Academy Award nominee, 64, shared a glimpse of life at home with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39, and their kids, in his first post since the filing.

"The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy…" Alec captioned the photo of their 6-year-old son Leonardo "Leo" Ángel with his hands on Hilaria's shoulders as she sat on the floor.

A source told PEOPLE that Baldwin seemed "totally carefree and in a great mood" as he stepped out at a coffee shop in New York City a day before the charges were announced. "It was all very lighthearted."

"He was talking about the family's recent ski trip, and was bragging that [his daughter] Carmen in particular has been skiing so well," the insider added, noting that Baldwin and his family are "fixtures in the neighborhood."

Alec and Hilaria, 39, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to seven kids including Leo: Carmen Gabriela, 9; Raphael Thomas, 7½; Romeo Alejandro David, 4 ½; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2; Maria Lucía Victoría, 22 months; and 3-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena.

Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger also share daughter Ireland Baldwin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC.

Prosecutors say Baldwin, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the October 2021 on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, which occurred while filming the upcoming western Rust, starring and produced by Baldwin.

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed after a prop gun held by Baldwin — which turned out to contain live rounds — discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident, but no charges were made in his shooting.

Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.