Alec Baldwin Serenades Hilaria and Daughter Ilaria Ahead of Wife's 39th Birthday

Alec Baldwin is helping his wife Hilaria ring in her 39th birthday with a sweet serenade.

On Thursday, the mom of seven posted an adorable Instagram video of Alec Baldwin serenading her and their 3-month-old daughter Ilaria, with a Spanish melody.

"Finishing off 38 all wild and glam with Alec serenading us in Spanish…Elvis style 🤣," she wrote in the video's caption, showing the three sharing quality time together.

In the video, the award-winning actor, 64, sings the Spanish children's song "Mi Cuerpo Hace Musica" as Ilaria listens quietly with a wide-eye smile. The song's title translates to "My Body Makes Music."

"At least ilaria is amused 😂," continued Hilaria in the caption. "Thank you for all the early birthday wishes and feliz noche de reyes!"

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are also parents to 9-year-old Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, and 22-month-old Maria Lucia Victoria.

Alec Baldwin is also dad to 27-year-old Ireland Baldwin whom he shares with Kim Basinger.

The sweet moment comes after Alec Baldwin posted a video earlier in the day asking for his social media followers to help provide a special birthday gift for his wife.

"I would like to ask you a small favor, and that is my wife is just, it seems like she's just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram. I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just gesture to my wife, would you follow her on Instagram?" he asked in an Instagram video.

"Obviously I love my wife, I'm crazy about my wife, blah, blah, blah — all the things we say about people we're in love with. My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. That's true. That's true. That's definitely true," he continued.

"I would like as many of you as possible, I would like a really great, great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram to say happy birthday to my wife," he expressed near the end of the video clip.

"Would you do that for me? ... Please. Thanks." He shared a similar request in the video's caption writing, "Tomorrow is my favorite person's birthday.May I ask you a favor? @hilariabaldwin"