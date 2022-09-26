Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin celebrated his children and wife Hilaria Baldwin as he reflected on a difficult year after welcoming a baby girl on Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 01:22 PM
Alec Baldwin children
Photo: Alec Baldwin/Instagram, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Alec Baldwin is as grateful for his family as ever.

Reflecting on a year where "my heart has been broken a thousand times," the actor, 64, shared his appreciation for his children Monday, days after welcoming his seventh baby with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Baldwins welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They added, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Alec Baldwin Reflects on Family After Welcoming a Baby Girl: 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive'
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria also shared gratitude for her children on Monday. In a sweet Instagram story, daughter Carmen, 9, and son Rafael, 7, are seen holding their newborn sister.

"Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower🤍," she wrote, adding, "best helpers."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months and Carmen, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, and Rafael. Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

Related Articles
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly a Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria are spotted together in the Hamptons
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed as She's Gotten Older: 'I Feel My Body Slowing Down'
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Anniversary with Alec: '10 Years Packed Full of So Many Babies'
Baldwin Family
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Family
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off 'Bengal Vibes' With Her Bump In New Photo
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Animal Print: 'Bengal Vibes'
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Dresses Up for Halloween with Kids as Hilaria Calls Parenting 'Intense' Since Shooting
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Is 'Leaning on Hilaria and the Kids for Support' amid 'Rust' Shooting Fallout (Source)
alec baldwin, hilaria baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family 'Spending Lots of Time Together' amid Rust Shooting Fallout
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin 'Has Found Comfort' in His Family as He 'Continues to Grieve' Rust Shooting: Source
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Holds Alec's Hand in Solidarity amid 'Rust' Shooting Fallout: 'I Love You and I'm Here'