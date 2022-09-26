Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin is as grateful for his family as ever.

Reflecting on a year where "my heart has been broken a thousand times," the actor, 64, shared his appreciation for his children Monday, days after welcoming his seventh baby with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

On Saturday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Baldwins welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They added, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria also shared gratitude for her children on Monday. In a sweet Instagram story, daughter Carmen, 9, and son Rafael, 7, are seen holding their newborn sister.

"Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower🤍," she wrote, adding, "best helpers."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months and Carmen, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, and Rafael. Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.