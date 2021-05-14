Kim Basinger Comments on Photo of Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin with Three of His Sons: 'So Cute'

Kim Basinger left a playful comment on one of ex Alec Baldwin's latest parenting posts.

On Friday, the actor, 63, shared a photo of himself lounging on the sofa with his sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½, whom he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The pair also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and babies Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas (whom Hilaria, 37, gave birth to in September), and María Lucía Victoria (whom they announced in March they welcomed via surrogate).

"I can't wait to get back to this couch with that old gang of mine," Alec captioned the Instagram post. In the comment section, Basinger, 67, then wrote, "So cute...... them I mean .... 😂😂😂😂😂😂👌🏽👏👏👏🌈🥰🌸💫🙏🏻✨," as captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account.

Basinger and Alec split in 2002 after nearly nine years of marriage, when their daughter Ireland, now 25, was 7 years old. Back in 2016, the actress opened up to The Edit by Net-A-Porter about how going through a public divorce affected the way she raised her daughter.

"Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty, so I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way," said Basinger at the time.

"... I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

Though Basinger and Alec were embroiled in a four-year custody battle over their daughter following the split, she said they had since moved on and were on better terms.

"[Alec and I are] cool now, though," she said. "Life goes on."

In April 2019, Hilaria told PEOPLE about her relationship with stepdaughter Ireland. "We have had a great relationship," she said at the time.