Alec Baldwin, 60, Jokes He’s ‘Got to Work Forever’ After Having Four Kids with Wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin is never going to be able to retire!

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, the 30 Rock alum, 60, joked about how his four young children eat up his income.

“My wife and I had four kids in 4 ½ years,” the actor told Meyers. “I go make a movie now and I’ll turn to my wife and I’ll go, ‘You realize, we’re not going to make any money on this movie. The money I’m making on the movie is just going to cover the hotel bill.’ “

“And my kids are there drinking $20 glasses of orange juice at the Beverly Hotel,” he added. “It’s a lot.”

Alec and his wife Hilaria share sons Romeo Alejandro David, 6 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2, Rafael Thomas, 3, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5. The actor is also father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their children Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instgarm

Continuing, the actor quipped, “I’m 60, so let’s face it, in order to put these kids through college I’m gonna be a greeter in Las Vegas.”

“I got to work forever now,” he concluded.

Opening up about a major difference between his two older sons, the podcast host shared that while Rafael “picks up a toy with two hands and he’s very thoughtful and he’s just very gentle,” Leo is the exact opposite.

“He’s like Bam Bam in The Flintstones,” the father of five remarked, adding that the spirited youngster will also scream at him like a dinosaur.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their kids Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

During a recent interview, Hilaria, a 34-year-old yoga instructor and all-around fitness guru, told HOLA! USA that she and Alec “are very, very different” but also “similar in some ways” personality wise — traits their kids have inherited.

“We’re both very dramatic; we’re very strong-willed; we’re kind of loud. I think that our kids, especially Carmen, are very much like us,” she revealed. “With my husband, she likes to sit down and watch something. She has the capacity to be able to sit down and complete something — where I’ll do it if I have to, but I don’t want to.”

“Alec is very good at that. Our boys are climbing on everything — I feel that’s very me,” she added.