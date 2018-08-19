Alec Baldwin Hilariously Objects to His Daughter Ireland’s Sexy Instagram: ‘No. Just… No’

Even the most supportive dad can experience some discomfort when his daughter strikes a pose for the camera.

After his daughter Ireland Baldwin posted a sexy snap of herself on Saturday, it didn’t take long before Alec Baldwin hopped into the comments section to share his take on the picture.

In the image, the 22-year-old model — who posed nude for PETA earlier this year — leans forward on top of a motorcycle while wearing a black bra with a matching pair of bottoms.

“No. Just… No,” the 60-year-old actor bluntly wrote in response to the shot.

Commenting on the over-the-top nature of the photo herself, Ireland captioned the image, “Stay extra.”

Although the pair might not see eye to eye about all of her photos, Ireland has spoken at length before about how proud she is of her body.

“This is who I am, take it or leave,” she wrote last year alongside an image of herself in her underwear. “I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos.”

“Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” she added. “I’m forever on a journey of finding my better self and continue to work as hard as I can to make myself proud.”

While over the years Alec and Ireland have gotten to a place where they’re able to joke about his infamous 2007 voicemail rant — where he called Ireland a “rude, thoughtless, little pig” when she was 11 years old — the actor has said that the headline-making incident caused a “permanent” break in their relationship.

“It’s a scab that never heals cause it’s being picked at all the time by other people. My daughter, that’s hurt her in a permanent way,” he told Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos in 2017.

The voicemail came amid a bitter custody feud between Alec and Ireland’s mother Kim Basinger. He later admitted that the incident left him feeling suicidal.

The Emmy winner has since remarried and now has four children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.