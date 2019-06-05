Hilaria Baldwin Shares Rare Photo of Her and Alec's Entire Family, Including Stepdaughter Ireland

Image zoom Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their children Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwinito gang’s all here!

Almost two months after addressing backlash about not often posting about her 23-year-old stepdaughter Ireland on social media, Hilaria Baldwin shared a photograph of her and husband Alec‘s entire brood.

In the Wednesday snapshot, Hilaria, Alec and Ireland are joined by the couple’s four children together: daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5½, as well as sons Romeo Alejandro David, 1, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2½, and Rafael Thomas, who turns 4 this month. Ireland is even holding her littlest sibling for the sweet photo op.

“I did it … I got a complete family photo,” wrote Hilaria, 35, joking in addition, “Alec might get mad at me for posting this, but whatever: he didn’t have to make that goofy face when I finally got us all to pose 🤗”

A week after the fitness instructor and Mom Brain co-host addressed critics on social media who pointed out that she doesn’t mention Ireland (Alec’s daughter with ex Kim Basinger) in her posts as frequently as she does her four children with the actor, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about why she chose to post about it publicly.

“That was super horrible,” she recalled. “This woman said to me, ‘You mean you have five children.’ I wanted to be like, ‘First of all … I’m not sitting down at a desk Instagramming, I am doing it on the go. Sometimes I have multiple people in my arms or am getting a coffee and taking 5 minutes to myself. And you are nitpicking at my words.’ “

“[Ireland, Alec and I] always have such humor of how the outside world sees you. ‘Cause we all have a great relationship, and we’re always laughing when people say these things of, ‘Oh, they forgot about her.’ We just are like, ‘Oh my God, if people only knew. Why are they wasting their time?’ ” she added.

“But then it gets to a point where I felt like, this woman who wrote it, she was disrespecting my stepchild and my relationship with my stepchild. And then I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ “

In her lengthy tribute, Hilaria wrote in part of Ireland, “Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother. But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none.”

Hilaria told PEOPLE that responding to the woman who “hit a chord” led the woman to actually apologize — and Hilaria to post her message about Ireland, because she “felt like it was an important conversation” to lead.

“We have had a great relationship,” she said. “There’s obviously things in the past … with her parents, they’ve suffered, and I don’t get involved in that. I think that’s one of the smartest things I’ve ever done. I’m here, everybody knows that I love them and I care about them and if they need me I’m here, and I’m never going to put my nose where my nose doesn’t belong.”

Alec, 61, opened up to PEOPLE for this week’s issue, out Friday, about his wife’s recent miscarriage, which transpired in April after Hilaria shared she was pregnant with the couple’s fifth child together.

“My wife is very self-directing,” said the Framing John DeLorean star. “She does what she thinks is right. I have abundant faith in her judgment. She’s a very wise woman.”

The actor recognizes that his wife’s fertility journey differs from other people’s but supports Hilaria sharing details about that unique path.

“If I say ‘Good morning’ to my wife, she gets pregnant,” Alec joked. “A lot of other people, they don’t have the same situation. They struggle and it’s a huge battle for them. My wife just chose to put that out there, because she thought it was part of her whole windshield about her view about health.”