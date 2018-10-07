Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Take 3 of Their Kids to a Hamptons Red Carpet — See the Cute Pics!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin made the red carpet an adorable family affair.

On Saturday, the Baldwins brought 2-year-old Leonardo Ángel, 3-year-old Rafael Thomas and 5-year-old Carmen Gabriela to the Chairman’s Reception at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York.

The couple left their youngest, 4-month-old Romeo Alejandro David, at home for the evening.

The Baldwin family kept it casual at the event. Alec, 60, opted for a button-down shirt and a jacket, while Hilaria, 34, rocked a sweater over skinny jeans and heels. The kids wore long-sleeve shirts and sneakers as their proud parents held them tight.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Body’s ‘Recovery’ 4.5 Months After Welcoming Fourth Child

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

On Saturday, Alec also shared a peek at his family having some fall fun. Alongside pictures of his wife and kids cuddling on a blanket and peeking out from behind a tree, Baldwin wrote, “October…”

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Settled on This Name for Fourth Baby Before Last-Minute Switch

Hilaria shared her own Instagram on Saturday, documenting the trials of parenthood.

Posting a group selfie, she wrote, “Not the most put together photo, but the mini gang’s all here! #Baldwinitos (ps: Carmen was upset because Rafa took a pic with me and she wasn’t in it…demanded we delete it, because only she is the only one ‘who can be with mommy’. Would love to hear about your jealousy tales and how to deal with kid jealousy? Thoughts, stories, questions, advice…let me know!!!).”

In July, Hilaria said that she and Saturday Night Live‘s Donald Trump impersonator just might grow the Baldwin brood.

“I have a daughter and then I have three boys,” she said on Today. “And my daughter is very sure that she is going to have a sister.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Intimate Video of the Moment She First Held Son Romeo

“She does have a sister — she has Ireland [Baldwin], and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship,” Hilaria said of her husband’s first child from his former marriage to Kim Basinger, 64. “But there’s something about a little sister that she really wants.”