Hilaria and Alec Baldwin already share three sons and a daughter, while Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland

It's a Boy! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Fifth Child Together: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

Hilaria Baldwin is a mother of five!

The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru has given birth to her fifth child with actor husband Alec Baldwin, a baby boy, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday morning, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍," Hilaria, 36, captioned the sweet post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their newborn son Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

"Sound up … I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," Hilaria captioned a video of her bare belly, with the baby's heartbeat audible at the time.

"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫," she added.

Image zoom Alec and Hilaria Baldwin ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Hilaria told PEOPLE she "knew right away" that she was expecting again: "I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I've done this so many times that I really know that feeling."

"Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!" she added.

In late August, Hilaria was surprised with a baby shower for the little one on the way, sharing that she was shocked Alec, 62, was able to keep it a secret.

"Thank you @violetgaynor and @davidwnugent for being our quarantine bubble and for surprising me with this baby shower tonight," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"I can't believe you actually pulled it off ... AKA I can't believe that Alec didn't tell me ... because we all know that he can't keep secrets from me!" Hilaria ribbed her husband. "So this was soooooo well done!"

Image zoom The Baldwin family Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Around the same time, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about raising her growing family. "The best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love," she said in August.

"They say when you have one kid, you're like, 'I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.' Then you have another one and you realize you can. And that doesn't change as you have more and more," Hilaria added.

While The Living Clearly Method author said "eventually [they] will stop" expanding their family, having a full house means "there's always something exciting going on" and "always people being able to play" with each other.