Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Take Several Attempts to Get Wholesome Family Photo at Disneyland

It may have taken a few tries, but Alec and Hilaria Baldwin pulled off the perfect family vacation pic!

Earlier this week, the couple shared snapshots from their Disneyland vacation, posing throughout the sunny California theme park to various outcomes with their four kids: Romeo Alejandro David, 21 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, Rafael Thomas, 4½, and Carmen Gabriela, 6½.

“Attempt number 1 at a family photo … stay tuned for more 😂,” Hilaria, 36, captioned her initial post, which showed the mom of four smiling alongside Alec, 61, and his 24-year-old daughter Ireland as the little ones failed to connect with the camera lens.

Later, Hilaria shared take No. 2 with her followers, admitting that while the group might be “making funny faces” under the sunglasses, but at least they were “all actually looking.”

Finally, after a little help from a professional photo-wrangler, the happy family managed a delightful photo. “3rd time (and Mickey’s pro photographer😂)’s the charm!!!!” wrote Hilaria.

“People would often ask me, ‘Who is the greatest filmmaker in history?’ I’d say, ‘That’s easy. Walt Disney.’ Here we are, hanging out w the biggest movie star of them all,” wrote Alec on Instagram, sharing the same third group shot of the family and “star” Mickey Mouse, dressed in his “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” outfit.

During the magical trip, the family had a blast taking in the sights, meeting Disney Princesses like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty and riding attractions such as Dumbo the Flying Elephant, It’s a Small World, Mad Tea Party and Radiator Springs Racers.

The kids and parents also snacked on some Disney Parks-famous treats, like a Mickey pretzel that was about as big as Carmen’s head!

In April, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about her “great relationship” with stepdaughter Ireland, who brought along boyfriend Corey Harper for the Disney Parks outing. (Alec shares his oldest child with ex Kim Basinger.)

“[Ireland, Alec and I] always have such humor of how the outside world sees you,” the Mom Brain co-host said at the time. ” ‘Cause we all have a great relationship, and we’re always laughing when people say these things of, ‘Oh, they forgot about her.’ “

She continued, “We just are like, ‘Oh my God, if people only knew. Why are they wasting their time?’ “

“There’s obviously things in the past … with her parents, they’ve suffered, and I don’t get involved in that,” said Hilaria. “I think that’s one of the smartest things I’ve ever done.”

Image zoom From L to R: Ireland, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Monica Schipper/Getty

“I’m here, everybody knows that I love them and I care about them and if they need me I’m here, and I’m never going to put my nose where my nose doesn’t belong,” Hilaria added.

This isn’t the first time the Baldwin crew took a trip to Disneyland. In 2017, the family ventured to the Happiest Place on Earth, when the Saturday Night Live actor and his fitness-guru wife brought all their kids, before Romeo was born.

Alec took time between rides to snap some sweet family photos — including one of himself, Ireland and Leo, in which the baby boy was giving the camera quite the intense look while his actress and model big sister smiled and their dad looked completely blissful.

“My oldest, my youngest … ” the actor captioned the photo at the time.