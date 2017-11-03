"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," fourth-time mom-to-be Hilaria Baldwin captioned a Friday Instagram announcement

Baby on the Way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is about to become a father of five!

The actor and his fitness-guru wife Hilaria are adding another member to their growing family, they both shared on Instagram Friday.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria captioned a family photo of herself, Alec, the family pup and the couple’s children Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.

“I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl … I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!”

Added Alec — who’s also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland — on his re-post of the adorably chaotic snap, “Here we go again … ”

The spouses’ desire for a big family has been no secret. In fact, Hilaria, 33, told Access Hollywood in October that she would “totally do one more” pregnancy.

“For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one,” she admitted. “I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again.’ ‘Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

“It’s definitely something we would consider doing again. One more time!” she added. “But, like, imagine if it were twins! Oh my God. Or triplets? No, that would not happen. Doesn’t run in our family.”

The Baldwins tied the knot in 2012, and renewed their wedding vows this past June for their five-year anniversary.