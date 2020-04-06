Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Expecting Baby 4 Months After Miscarriage: 'Just Got the Great News'

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have a little one on the way.

Almost five months after Hilaria revealed she had suffered a miscarriage — her second within a seven-month span — the Mom Brain podcast host and fitness instructor revealed Monday afternoon that she is pregnant again.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria, 36, captioned a video of her bare belly, with the baby’s heartbeat audible.

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫,” she added.

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April of last year and another in November — the latter loss for her and Alec, 62, coming as she was four months along in her pregnancy with a baby girl.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with her daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6½.

In the clip, a tearful Hilaria explained to Carmen that she didn’t know how long it would be until the next baby came, promising that she would “try really hard” to make another younger sibling happen one day.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she continued in the caption.

“I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” she went on. “I’m really devastated right now … I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say … I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

The baby on the way will join Carmen plus her little brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger.