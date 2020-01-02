Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Take Kids to Spot Where They Got Engaged for New Year's

Happy New Year from the Baldwin family!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria made a special trip to the Montauk Lighthouse in East Hampton, New York, in honor of 2020, bringing their four children — Romeo Alejandro David, 19 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, Rafael Thomas, 4, and Carmen Gabriela, 6 — along for the ride.

In the family photo (which was only missing Alec’s daughter Ireland, 24), Hilaria holds her youngest child as Carmen, Leo and Rafa pose in front of their parents. The lighthouse and ocean waves complete their picturesque backdrop.

“Happy 2020,” Hilaria, 35, captioned the snapshot. “Alec and I got engaged at the lighthouse right behind us. Look at what life has brought us 💛.”

“Happy New Year from Los Baldwinitos … ” Alec, 61, wrote alongside a re-post of the image.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The Baldwins experienced some tragedy in 2019, in the form of two miscarriages — one in April and another seven months later. The latter loss occurred when Hilaria was four months along in her pregnancy.

On New Year’s Eve, the yoga instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host posted a sweet selfie with her actor husband and shared in the caption that “This year really did a number on me … but nothing that could ever make me lose sight of how fortunate I am.”

“I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come,” Hilaria continued in her message. “2020, I welcome you with so much hope and such a desire to collaborate with you to make life happy and beautiful. Happy New Year’s Eve to you all 💛.”

In a comment, Alec remarked about his wife, “Isn’t she special?”

It has been a holiday season of reflection for the mother of four, who has been candid about her ups and downs emotionally and in all things parenting since revealing the sad news of her last miscarriage in November.

For Thanksgiving, Hilaria expressed her gratitude for her family in the caption of a shot featuring herself, Alec and Carmen, “I’m thankful for our first baby. I’m thankful for my three boys. Thankful for my husband, who through good times and difficult ones is my constant companion.”

“My family and friends — thank you,” she continued. “And our community here: I’m thankful for all of you, who support me in such powerful and endearing ways. Please know that your company means the world 💙💚💙💚.”