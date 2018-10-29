Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Pose with Their Four Kids in Sweet Family Photo Shoot

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are dedicated to passing both of their respective native languages on to their children.

The proud parents posed for the latest cover of HOLA! USA with their four kids — sons Romeo Alejandro David, 5 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2, and Rafael Thomas, 3, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5 — where they opened up about how Spanish is “fundamental” in their household.

“Our kids, especially the older ones, who speak more, are fully bilingual,” Alec, 60, told the publication. “My wife speaks Spanish in the house and Carmen is in a school which is a full language immersion.”

“The concern and the passion that my wife has — and me too — for two languages is essential,” explained the former 30 Rock star, who’s also dad to 23-year-old daughter Ireland.

“We make the utmost effort. This is a priority for my wife — Spanish is fundamental.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Hilaria Baldwin and son Romeo Eroula Dimitriou for HOLA! USA

RELATED: Giuliana and Bill Rancic Reveal Their Son Duke, 5½, Is Trilingual: “He Has a Really Good Ear”

Hilaria, a 34-year-old yoga instructor and all-around fitness guru, told HOLA! USA that she and Alec “are very, very different” but also “similar in some ways” personality wise — traits their kids have inherited.

“We’re both very dramatic; we’re very strong-willed; we’re kind of loud. I think that our kids, especially Carmen, are very much like us,” she revealed.

Eroula Dimitriou for HOLA! USA

“With my husband, she likes to sit down and watch something. She has the capacity to be able to sit down and complete something — where I’ll do it if I have to, but I don’t want to,” Hilaria explained.

“Alec is very good at that. Our boys are climbing on everything — I feel that’s very me.”

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria and their kids cover HOLA! USA Eroula Dimitriou for HOLA! USA

As one can imagine, the Baldwins’ household is a happy — and very hectic — place. But the couple have found a routine that works for them.

“By 6 a.m. everybody’s up, and it’s hectic,” Hilaria said. “I’m in the bathtub with the kids, trying to get everybody ready. … Carmen is off to kindergarten, Rafa is going to preschool and I’m with Leo and Romeo. I also work on a podcast.”

The Baldwins’ issue of HOLA! USA is currently available to subscribers, and will be on newsstands Friday.