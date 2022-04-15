Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. In March, Alec and Hilaria, 38, announced that they are expecting their seventh child this fall.

"People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey," the actor captioned a clip of María Lucía. In the sweet footage, the baby cooed and giggled close to the camera.

"The smile, giggles, joy… ❤️," Alec's brother Billy Baldwin commented below.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Hilaria is pregnant.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple said in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

The actor and the yoga instructor wed in 2012, and welcomed daughter Carmen, their first child, in 2013.

Baldwin Family Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Soon after announcing the pregnancy news, Hilaria revealed that she already knows the sex of her baby on the way, but explained why she isn't quite ready to share just yet.

"So many of you are asking what I'm having… I do know and I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things," the mom wrote on her Instagram Story last week.

"1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," she said. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Alec and Hilaria Baldwin | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019. Months later, she conceived again. At 16 weeks along, she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019.

Hilaria added that her other hesitation in sharing the baby's sex is that she wants to be respectful and gender inclusive in making the announcement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," she continued.