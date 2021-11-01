"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday," Hilaria Baldwin wrote on Instagram on Halloween

Alec Baldwin Dresses Up for Halloween with Kids as Hilaria Calls Parenting 'Intense' Since Shooting

Alec Baldwin is spending time with his family.

The 63-year-old actor dressed up for Halloween with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six children on Sunday, posing for photos on a porch together. The Baldwins are currently "laying low" in Vermont following the accidental shooting on the set of his film, Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday," Hilaria, 37, captioned an Instagram carousel of photos and a video. In the images, Alec appeared to be dressed as a Viking, while his wife accessorized a fall outfit with a spiderweb bow.

"Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us ❤️," she continued. "We send you ❤️🎃"

The post opened with a video of María Lucía and Edu twinning in '80s-style workout gear, as they wiggled to music. Making a costume change, the mom of six also matched with daughters Carmen and María Lucía in sparkling black dresses with tulle and spiderweb bows in another photo.

hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident that occurred on the set of the upcoming Western on Oct. 21, a source tells PEOPLE that the three-time Emmy Award winner is leaning on his wife and kids.