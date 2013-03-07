"Alec and I are overjoyed that we are going to be welcoming a little girl into our lives," the yoga instructor tells EXTRA.

Baby Girl on the Way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Cindy Ord/Getty

It’s back to the baby name drawing board for Alec and Hilaria Thomas Baldwin — turns out they’re expecting a daughter.

“Alec and I are overjoyed that we are going to be welcoming a little girl into our lives,” the yoga instructor tells EXTRA, adding that with two female dogs plus two daughters — the actor’s elder child, Ireland, is 17 — the Orphans star will really be outnumbered.

Due in late summer, Thomas Baldwin explained that her husband had recently pitched the name Massimo for a potential son.

“It’s a lovely name, I just don’t know,” the mom-to-be said. “That’s a very big name for a very little baby.”

In the meantime, Baldwin, 54, is busy preparing for his Broadway role, as well as procuring pineapple for his pregnant wife. As it currently stands, the baby may not be named until she’s born, anyway.



“I think you actually have to look at it once it pops out and say, ‘Who are you? What is your name?'” notes Thomas Baldwin.