Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are stepping out for the first time since growing their family.

The couple attended the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York on Sunday along with some very special guests.

Alex and Hilaria had five of their seven children together with them — newborn daughter Ilaria, sons Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 9. Absent from the event was the couple's toddlers, daughter Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months and son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2,

The family posed together for a photo at the event, where Alec wore a long pea coat and held the younger two boys close to him. Carmen stood between Alec and Hilaria, who had her arm around Rafael while wearing Ilaria in a carrier on her chest.

Last week, the 38-year-old mom shared a sweet sibling snap on Instagram, taken during a photo shoot celebrating Ilaria's birth.

In the shot, all seven of her children lay in different directions with their heads next to each other while all dressed in coordinating neutrals.

"I love you. All….of you," Alec, who is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, commented on the photo, adding, "Who's luckier than us?"

Eroula Dimitriou Photography

Alec candidly talked about his appreciation for his kids amid a difficult year for him in an Instagram post last week.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."