Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Shares Cute Video of Him Celebrating His 62nd Birthday with Their Kids

Image zoom HILARIA BALDWIN/INSTAGRAM

Alec Baldwin is ringing in his 62nd birthday with family!

On Friday, his wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a cute video of their children — sons Romeo Alejandro David, 22 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, Rafael Thomas, 4½, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6½ — singing “Happy Birthday” to the actor as they practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet clip, Alec has little Carmen in his arms as his boys gather around the kitchen counter to serenade their dad. After the song finishes, the 30 Rock alum blows out the candles on his chocolate cake.

“I wish I’m locked down with you all forever,” he tells his kids about his birthday wish, to which Hilaria, 36, quips in reponse, “I thought it was gonna be the end of coronavirus.”

RELATED: How Hilaria Baldwin Is Social Distancing with Four Kids amid Coronavirus: ‘It’s a Big Shift’

“I’m sorry that was my second wish,” Alec corrected himself. “I’ve had a bit of a difficult day, and I am 62. My wish is for the end of coronavirus and — if there were no coronavirus — that I was locked down with all of you forever and ever and we’d just eat cake every day. How does that sound?”

Hilaria captioned the video on her Instagram: “Happy birthday Alec 💜. I apologize that my voice in this is so loud in this…trying to encourage all the Baldwinitos to sing 🤷🏻‍♀️. Here is to being grateful for being together, celebrating life, and wishing for an end to this nightmare.”

The couple have had to get creative with educating and entertaining their little ones since migrating to a more rural location away from home in New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, Hilaria said that “one of the hardest” parts of their situation “has just been to put on the brakes for the kids.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“Like, ‘Nope, you’re not going to school. Yes, Mommy is going to home-school you.’ And I don’t know how, but I’m figuring it out! It’s been, ‘No, you’re not going to your gymnastics classes,’ and, ‘You’re not going to your dance classes,’ and, ‘We’re not having playdates,’” the fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host said.

“All of a sudden, we are in a very different routine. And finding that routine was difficult, also, because it was ever-changing at the beginning. It was like, ‘How serious is this?’” Hilaria added.

While it’s been a learning curve for the family to adjust to their new routine, the mother of four said one of the biggest lessons they’ve learned is to look at the big picture and understand even more about the importance of their time together.

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“Alec and I were complaining about it a week or so ago and Carmen was asking about it and I said, ‘Carmen, nobody wants to be doing this right now. It’s frustrating for us all to have to stop our normal lives,’” Hilaria shared. “And she’s like, ‘I don’t know what you guys are talking about, I love this. I love spending time with you. All I want to do is spend time with Mommy and Daddy and my brothers.’”

“And it kind of stopped us in our tracks and our mouths were open and we were like, ‘Okay, let’s go with that mentality, because that sounds so much better than complaining, which is what we’ve been doing!’ ”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.