Alec Baldwin Calls Wife Hilaria Baldwin a 'Legend' as She Pumps Breastmilk While Snacking

Hilaria Baldwin is a master multitasker!

The mom of six, 37, did it all in a photo she posted to Instagram Tuesday, pumping breastmilk while snacking on chips with foils in her hair and a smile on her face.

"Multitasking, obviously," she teased. Husband Alec Baldwin also reposted the same picture on his own account, calling his wife a "legend."

In the comments section of her post, Hilaria's friends and followers praised her impeccable time management skills.

"Adore you so much! Wish we lived closer to each other ❤️" Tori Spelling wrote.

"👏👏👏 nice work mama," a fan echoed.

Later in the day, after joking on her Instagram Story that her eldest child no longer thinks she's cool, Hilaria shared another intimate snap while breastfeeding María Lucía, writing, "This one still thinks I'm cool," along with a "winner" sticker.

Often giving fans a glimpse at at inside look at her family life, the What's One More podcast host posted a photo snuggling with all of her children.

"My Baldwinito nighttime chaos 💕" she captioned the pic, which Alec commented "It really is like this."

While sharing a quiet moment on her Instagram Story in June, in which she nursed one of her babies, Hilaria joked about occasionally thinking about having another child.

"I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I'm like: What's one more?" she wrote at the time, including a laughing emoji while adding, "Don't worry: I'm kidding."

In March, Alec responded to criticism online and those who accused the couple of "begging for clickbait" with their kids after announcing the expansion of their family via surrogate.