Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on Birth of Baby Girl

Alec Baldwin is officially a grandfather!

Hilaria Baldwin, the actor's wife, congratulated Ireland Baldwin, 27, on the birth of her baby girl with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos).

Hilaria, 39, shared a family photo on Thursday on Instagram, congratulating "the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre 🫶🏼."

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here," the post's caption began. "We love you so very much!"

Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC with newborn daughter Holland. Ireland Baldwin

The 27-year-old entrepreneur — daughter of the Beetlejuice actor and ex Kim Basinger — has welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with boyfriend RAC, 38. She revealed the news on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the hospital where she lays with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiles as RAC leans into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

Alec Baldwin/Instagram.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, Baldwin took time out to recognize all the moms in his life, including Ireland, who had not yet welcomed her little one at that time.

"It's Mother's Day and I want to say Happy Mother's Day to a few mothers. My mother passed away last May, coming up on a year, and I miss you, Mom. I hope you're in a place that has really good cheesecake," he began.

"Happy Mother's Day to my sister Beth, and my sister Jane, two mothers there," he continued. "My daughter Ireland, who is about to become a mother. And, of course, my wife, Hilaria."

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin in 2015.

In January, Hilaria shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 7 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Romeo, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7 — that their big sister is going to be a mom.

"So you guys know what uncle means. It means that your sister or brother is pregnant, or they have a kid," Carmen said, pointing to each of her siblings and telling them they'll be an uncle or an aunt with the new arrival.

"What am I?" Alec asked.

"You're going to be a grandpa," Carmen replied, to which the actor covered his face. "Ireland's pregnant."