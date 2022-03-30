Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Family

Alec Baldwin shares six children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, in addition to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger

The Baldwin bunch is getting bigger.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin share six children together and recently announced that they are expecting their seventh in the fall.

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," wrote Hilaria on Instagram when breaking the news. The lengthy caption was paired with a video that featured Alec and Hilaria playing with their kids after she told them a baby is on the way.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!" the fitness guru wrote.

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012, and welcomed their first child together in 2013. Hilaria's pregnancy news comes after she suffered both a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss in 2019.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the Baldwins' growing family.

Carmen Gabriela

Shortly after Alec and Hilaria's marriage in 2012, the pair announced their pregnancy in February 2013 and welcomed their first child together seven months later. Hilaria gave birth to Carmen on Aug. 23, 2013.

In 2017, Hilaria posted an adorable photo with a caption describing Carmen's desire for a little sister. "Carmen has been begging for a baby sister. She finally got fed up and shoved a baby doll up her dress, telling me she will have the baby for me. But I'm mommy and she is the big sister," Hilaria wrote.

Rafael Thomas

Hilaria gave birth to her first son and second child, Rafael, on June 17, 2015. The couple announced the news that Carmen would be getting a sibling in January of that year by sharing a photo of the growing family — and Hilaria's baby belly — on the beach.

"It was amazing," Alec said of his "hero" wife at the time. "Someone else is doing all the hard work, and you're there for them … You sit there and go, 'I would do anything to make this easier for you,' " he said.

Leonardo Ángel Charles

One year later, Alec and Hilaria welcomed their third child and second son together on Sept. 12, 2016. "It was such a special day bringing him into this world," Hilaria captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn shortly after his birth.

Although his name is Leonardo — and he is often referred to as Leo — his dad immediately nicknamed him "Leoncito," per Alec's Instagram caption.

Romeo Alejandro David

Romeo joined siblings Carmen, Rafael and Leo on May 17, 2018. He is Hilaria and Alec's third son and fourth child together. Before the couple decided on Romeo, they had been calling him another name almost up until the day he was born.

"He didn't have a name for two days," Hilaria told PEOPLE at the time. "His name that we were pretty set on the entire time was Diego, which I still really love. I told my kids, 'Diego is gonna come,' and they were all waiting for him."

"I don't know why I just started getting this sense really close to when I was gonna give birth that that was not his name," she added.

Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fourth son and fifth child, Eduardo, together on Sept. 8, 2020. The couple each posted on their Instagrams the following day to announce the news of their new addition, whom they nicknamed "Edu."

The mom of six called Edu their "rainbow baby" and "such a blessing" — he was born after she suffered two miscarriages seven months apart in 2019. Hilaria frequently posts sweet photos of Edu beside his younger sister.

María Lucía Victoria

Carmen's wish for a little sister came true six months after Hilaria birthed Edu. The couple welcomed their sixth child via surrogate on Feb. 25, 2021. Named María Lucía Victoria — and going by Lucía — she made her Instagram debut in a closeup shared by Hilaria, alongside a heartfelt caption.