Alec Baldwin Shouts Out Wife Hilaria, Daughter Ireland in Mother's Day Video: 'Keep the World Going'

Alec Baldwin called motherhood "quite something" as he expressed gratitude for all the women in his life who are moms and moms-to-be

Published on May 15, 2023 01:24 PM
alec baldwin, hilaria baldwin, ireland baldwin
Alec Baldwin and kids. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Alec Baldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin is expressing his gratitude for all the moms on Mother's Day.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, Baldwin took time out to recognize all the moms in his life.

"It's Mother's Day and I want to say Happy Mother's Day to a few mothers. My mother passed away last May, coming up on a year, and I miss you, Mom. I hope you're in a place that has really good cheesecake," he began.

"Happy Mother's Day to my sister Beth, and my sister Jane, two mothers there. My daughter Ireland, who is about to become a mother. And, of course, my wife, Hilaria."

He added, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. Being a mom is something I've observed lately up close, and it's quite something, so Happy Mother's Day to my mom and all the mothers out there.

The actor, 65, shares his six younger children — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 7 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Romeo, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7, and Carmen Gabriela, 9 — with the yoga pro, 39. He shares 27-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of you great women out there! You don't have to have a baby to be a mother," he wrote in the caption.

"You can be a mother to a dog, a garden, the staff of a small business, a classroom of kids in school, or to your step-child and grandma to their children. Women bring a powerful and unique type of caring to the world. HMD to all the women out there who keep the world going."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Earlier this month, Hilaria emotionally mused about her family as they celebrated Romeo's 5th birthday.

"Alec has been away, filming, and our family has never been apart for so long," Hilaria shared on Instagram alongside a chaotic picture of their family of nine. "We got him back for a day off before he heads back to Montana. Grateful for our magically disastrous family photos and all the zoom in moments that make us smile."

"Also: anyone else's kid tries to buy a giant piñata at party city?!?? Little ilaria is like: what is this wild family I've found myself in 🫣?!?? Ps Carmen dressed edu, lu, her and me in white and red strips with jeans…she's our little captain stylist 🤣," she continued.

