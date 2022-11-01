Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had fun celebrating Halloween with their "Baldwinitos."

On Monday, the New York-based couple shared photos of their seven children all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday.

While newborn daughter Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, her big brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, and sister Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months, took on the role of becoming "baby spider people" in adorable Spider-Man-themed red suits.

Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, meanwhile dressed as "some kind of creature," Hilaria, 38, wrote in her Instagram Story, while Rafael Thomas, 7, dressed as "some sort of scary demon."

Romeo Alejandro David, 4, was Pikachu, a Pokémon character.

The pair's oldest daughter together, Carmen Gabriela, 9, stole the show, however, by wearing an all-brown ensemble of poop emoji hat and slippers.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Though both Alec and Hilaria chose not to dress up themselves this year, they still received comments on their Halloween 'costumes', according to the busy mom of six.

"OMG THAT'S THE BEST ALEC BALDWIN COSTUME EVER," someone apparently said while pointing at the famous star, which made Hilaria's night, according to her Instagram stories. "I guess Alec and I get a pass for not putting our costumes on," she added to her "overheard" anecdote.

Hilaria also revealed that she got asked "multiple times" if five-week-old Ilaria was part of her own costume while she was strapped to her chest during trick-or-treating in New York City.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Reflecting on a year where "my heart has been broken a thousand times," the It's Complicated actor — who is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin — shared his appreciation for his children last month, days after baby Ilaria's birth.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his children on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec added, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

Last month, Hilaria opened up about "mom guilt" as her family's latest addition settled in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Bringing baby home is magical..and it's always a transition that we all feel."

She added, "I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be."

"Am I getting it right?" she asked. "Def not all the time...mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. 7th time around. I know this is a process."