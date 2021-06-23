Alec Baldwin and his wife and kids all dressed up like his Boss Baby character on the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business

Boss Babies! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Dress Up in Matching Suits with Their 6 Kids for Film Premiere

The Baldwin brood is twinning times eight!

On Tuesday night, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attended the New York City premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business with their six children. For the red carpet event, the family wore matching black suits with white shirts and black ties, a nod to the uniform of the titular character voiced by Baldwin in the film.

"Some Bossy Baldwinitos...zoom in-each face is priceless," Hilaria, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of her pack from the big night out.

Among snaps shared from behind the scenes to her Instagram Story, Hilaria posted a picture of her four sons in their suits, seated at a kiddie play table with iPads and headphones.

"Important boss baby business," the Mom Brain podcast host wrote atop the photo.

The proud mom also posted a mirror selfie with daughter Carmen to her Instagram story, striking a pose in their sharp suits.

"Another mama and daughter moment," she said.

Enjoying the evening, the 63-year-old actor also shared a shot of his family on the carpet at the DreamWorks movie premiere to his own Instagram account, joking "Will the real #BOSSBABY please stand up…"

The Boss Baby: Family Business, the sequel to 2017's The Boss Baby, once again features Alec as Boss Baby Ted, along with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow reprising their roles as Mom and Dad, respectively.

Picking up several years later, Family Business finds Tim (James Marsden) and Ted drifting apart due to their very different lives. While Ted became a successful hedge fund CEO, Tim is married to wife Carol (Eva Longoria) and has a whip-smart 7-year-old daughter named Tabitha.

The brothers are soon forced to come together again when Tabitha's new baby sister Tina (Amy Sedaris) is revealed to be a secret agent spying on Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

Director Tom McGrath previously told PEOPLE that working with the Saturday Night Live star was just as fun as expected.

"Working with Alec is one of the great joys of my life - both as an actor and as a collaborator. And every recording session we have together ends with laughter - all 300 of them!" McGrath said.