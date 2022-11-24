Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating yet another first — and unfiltered — Thanksgiving with the newest member of their family!

On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, shared a photo from her family's holiday festivities. The candid snap featured her and Alec, 64, sitting on the couch beside their seven children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours ✨. Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives ✨💛" the mom of seven wrote on Instagram alongside the family snap.

The holiday marks Ilaria's first turkey day after she was born on Sept. 22.

While they've been busy making family memories with their newest addition, Hilaria hasn't shied away from getting real about parenthood on social media.

Last weekend, the mom of seven shared an image of her daughter Maria Lucia Victoria (who also goes by Marilú) sporting a black eye after she collided with a table.

"You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," she wrote on Instagram. "I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg. She's ok, thank goodness…it was just scary and will be bruised for a while😭."

Hilaria also previously joked about the size of her family with an image on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.

Eroula Dimitriou Photography

As the year comes to a close, Alec reflected on 2022 in an Instagram post, where he revealed how "my heart has been broken a thousand times."

The It's Complicated actor — who is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin — also shared his appreciation for his children in the Instagram post, which was shared days after baby Ilaria's birth.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his children. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec added, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."