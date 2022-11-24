Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids

Thanksgiving 2022 also marks Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's newest baby Ilaria's first Turkey Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on November 24, 2022 06:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Photo: Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating yet another first — and unfiltered — Thanksgiving with the newest member of their family!

On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, shared a photo from her family's holiday festivities. The candid snap featured her and Alec, 64, sitting on the couch beside their seven children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours ✨. Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives ✨💛" the mom of seven wrote on Instagram alongside the family snap.

The holiday marks Ilaria's first turkey day after she was born on Sept. 22.

While they've been busy making family memories with their newest addition, Hilaria hasn't shied away from getting real about parenthood on social media.

Last weekend, the mom of seven shared an image of her daughter Maria Lucia Victoria (who also goes by Marilú) sporting a black eye after she collided with a table.

"You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," she wrote on Instagram. "I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg. She's ok, thank goodness…it was just scary and will be bruised for a while😭."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaria also previously joked about the size of her family with an image on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.

hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
Eroula Dimitriou Photography

As the year comes to a close, Alec reflected on 2022 in an Instagram post, where he revealed how "my heart has been broken a thousand times."

The It's Complicated actor — who is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin — also shared his appreciation for his children in the Instagram post, which was shared days after baby Ilaria's birth.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his children. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec added, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

Related Articles
The Baldwin Family
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin + Kids Trick-or-Treating
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwinattend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Attend Hamptons International Film Festival with Five of Seven Kids
hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of All 7 of Her Kids as Alec Says, 'Who's Luckier Than Us?'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Says That Before Meeting Alec, She Would 'Judge' Couples with Big Age Differences
Alec Baldwin children
Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk, Teases She 'Used to Take Cute Bathroom Selfies'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos