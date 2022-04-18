Last month, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin shared exclusively with PEOPLE that they are expecting their seventh baby together

Hilaria Baldwin Says She 'Didn't Get a Family Photo' on Easter, Jokes It's 'Hard with 756 Kids'

It's been a busy morning at the Baldwin house!

On Sunday, Hilaria Baldwin, 38, shared on Instagram that she was unable to get an Easter photo with her whole family, teasing it's "it's hard with one kid and it's still hard with 756 kids 🤣."

In lieu of an Easter photo, Hilaria, who is currently expecting her seventh baby with husband Alec, posted a silly throwback video of daughter Carmen, now 8, running around while singing "La Cucaracha."

"The Baldwinitos decided that nyc kids must have an Easter squirrel, as there aren't bunnies here..the squirrel left some goodies this am. I didn't get a family photo today because…welp, yeah…it's hard with one kid and it's still hard with 756 kids 🤣," Hilaria wrote.

"We were all hanging out and laughing at old videos. So instead of a traditional moment, here is a vid we found of Carmen singing 'la cucaracha'…it goes with the city critter theme I guess 😂," she quipped.

"From NYC: Happy Easter 🐿🪳🐀, from all of us to you and your family 💕," Hilaria continued. "She stops at one point and says: ¡ay, Mi pulsera se cayó!🤣 (ay, my bracelet fell!)"

In March, Hilaria announced their family is growing by one more.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement last month. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

Earlier this month, Hilaria opened up on Instagram about her nerves for this pregnancy. "So much of motherhood is waiting and realizing that there is so much beyond our control. As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous," she wrote in the post's caption. "I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it's hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn't experienced loss."

She went on to say that while she and Alec know the sex of the baby, they are waiting to share that with the world. She said in an Instagram story that she wants to wait until she's past the point where she lost her daughter in 2019 – at 4 months – before sharing this baby's sex. She also shared her desire to be "thoughtful and inclusive" in regards to sharing the sex of the baby given her connection to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. The father of seven shared a sweet video of daughter María Lucía on Instagram last week, sharing "why" he keeps having more kids.