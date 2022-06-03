Alaskan Bush People's Raiven Adams and Bear Brown Expecting Baby: 'So Happy'

Raiven Adams and Bear Brown are already parents to 2-year-old son River

Raiven Adams and Bear Brown are expanding their family.

The Alaskan Bush People stars are expecting another baby together, Adams recently announced on social media. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son River.

In a TikTok video posted last week, Adams held up a positive pregnancy test and revealed her baby bump under a green dress.

"Although we are earlier in this pregnancy, we pray for good health. I am so happy for every day I am able to carry this sweet baby. I hope to normalize celebrating your baby's life," Adams tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Sharing she previously suffered a miscarriage, Adams says, "I hope that our rainbow baby is born happy and healthy. Every baby deserves to be celebrated and loved no matter how far along someone is."

"I feel like miscarriage is always so shushed and announcing early is viewed wrong. It's a stigma that's toxic and I don't care for. If the parents choose to keep it private and prefer to mourn alone that's totally different," she adds. "I respect that choice as it's a choice I made in the past and that's okay."

"I know River will be the best big brother! He is such a sweet and loving toddler and I'm so blessed to be his mom," she continues.

Brown, 34, says it was "best news [he's] had in a while" when he learned of his wife's pregnancy.

"So awesome so exciting! It's still really early in, so we're hoping and praying for a healthy little one! I think River will make an amazing big brother!" he adds.

Brown and Adams split two weeks after announcing their engagement in August 2019. They then announced Adams' pregnancy one day after announcing the breakup. The pair later gave their relationship another chance.

They split once more before Adams gave birth, and later reconciled. The couple tied the knot in January.

In March, Brown, born Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, according to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE at the time. He was taken to Okanogan County Jail, where he was charged with assault in the fourth degree.