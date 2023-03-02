'Alaskan Bush People' 's Raiven Adams Poses with Sons River and Cove: 'My Whole World'

Raiven Adams shared her first photo with her two sons on Instagram Monday

Published on March 2, 2023 12:59 PM
Raiven Adams
Raiven Adams and sons River and Cove. Photo: Raiven Adams/Instagram

Raiven Adams is soaking up the joys of life as a mom of two.

The Alaskan Bush People star shared a photo on Instagram Monday where she holds son Cove Gabriel Caden, 6 weeks, as she gets a kiss on the cheek from son River, 2.

"My whole world 💙," she captioned the photo of herself with her two boys, who she shares with husband Bear Brown.

The moment of joy comes after the new mom of two opened up about why son Cove, born during a scheduled cesarean section, required a short NICU stay after being born with premature infant lung disease at 38 weeks.

"Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn't as common, but unfortunately, he is one of those cases. I can't wait to have both my boys at home. River being premature with his complications (placental abruption) weren't surprising. But Cove being full-term and having a random thing like this happen is frustrating!" she shared on Instagram when announcing her son's birth.

"I was so excited and proud to have made it full term. But I am just so grateful he has been doing so well despite everything. Thank you for everyone's prayers and kind words. We are so very blessed and won't ever forget it."

The family was able to bring Cove home eight days after his birth.

In a TikTok video shared in June, Adams held up a positive pregnancy test and revealed her baby bump under a green dress.

"Although we are earlier in this pregnancy, we pray for good health. I am so happy for every day I am able to carry this sweet baby. I hope to normalize celebrating your baby's life," Adams told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Sharing she previously suffered a miscarriage, Adams said, "I hope that our rainbow baby is born happy and healthy. Every baby deserves to be celebrated and loved no matter how far along someone is."

"I feel like miscarriage is always so shushed and announcing early is viewed wrong. It's a stigma that's toxic and I don't care for. If the parents choose to keep it private and prefer to mourn alone that's totally different," she added. "I respect that choice as it's a choice I made in the past and that's okay."

Brown and Adams split two weeks after announcing their engagement in August 2019. They then announced Adams' pregnancy one day after announcing the breakup. The pair later gave their relationship another chance.

They split once more before Adams gave birth, and later reconciled. The couple tied the knot in January 2022.

