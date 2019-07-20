Image zoom Gabe and Raquell Brown

The Alaskan Bush People family is expanding!

PEOPLE exclusively confirms Gabriel Starbuck Brown and his wife Raquell Rose are expecting their first child.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple, who married in January, says.

“God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall,” Raquell, 22, and Gabriel, 29, share, adding that their baby on the way is due Nov. 10.

“Gabe and Raquell are both adventurous, kind souls and I know they will be amazing parents,” Brown’s younger sister, Rain, says.

The joyous pregnancy announcement comes a little over a month after the parents-to-be tied the knot for the second time in an intimate ceremony with friends and family in June.

Their gathering fell on the couple’s 5-month wedding anniversary.

On Jan. 14, they gathered near the Brown family’s home in Washington state for their first ceremony. The pair first met through Rain, and started dating on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Gabriel and Raquell’s baby on the way will be the next family member after Noah Brown — the youngest of Billy and Ami Brown’s five sons — and his wife Rhain Alisha welcomed their son Elijah Connor Brown in February.

“He’s already working on his howl! Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family,” Noah told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of Elijah’s birth.

Elijah is the first grandchild for Billy and Ami.

Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.