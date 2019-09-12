There’s a baby on the way for Bear Brown and Raiven Adams.

The Alaskan Bush People star, 32, and his ex-fiancée, 21, reveal exclusively to PEOPLE that Adams is pregnant with the former couple’s first child, one day after revealing they had split following a two-week engagement.

“Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring!” says Brown. “Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

“Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be!” he adds. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

Adams announced her pregnancy Thursday on Instagram, writing, “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us! We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby. We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events. We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. 😴 That’s okay because you are for sure worth it!”

The first-time mother-to-be says their baby on the way “was a little bit of a surprise” but regardless, “Bear and I are both so excited” to be parents.

“We’re still in an early stage but we’ve talked a lot about how to make this work and prioritize the baby,” Adams says. “We know the strength of our friendship and support of our families will allow us to raise a happy child.”

In the meantime, “Pregnancy is no joke! I’m not sleeping much and I’m pretty sick but still feeling very blessed,” the model tells PEOPLE, adding that while she and Brown will find out the sex of the baby “as soon as we can,” she would “be thrilled with a boy or girl.”

Two weeks after they announced their engagement following a few months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Brown and Adams had called it quits.

“Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” Brown told PEOPLE exclusively. “She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”

“Raiven has been my best friend since [my brother] Noah’s wedding,” the reality TV star previously told PEOPLE. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel.