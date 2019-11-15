The Alaskan Bush People family will be adding more touches of blue this spring!

In April 2020, Bear Brown and Raiven Adams, who are expecting their first child, will be welcoming a baby boy, PEOPLE confirms.

“It’s a boy! I can’t believe it! I would’ve been thrilled no matter what but it’s awesome we’re having a boy!” Brown, 32, tells PEOPLE. “It’s crazy to think this time next year, I’ll be a dad.”

Says expectant mom Adams, “We’re so excited to meet our little man next spring! Pregnancy isn’t easy but I’m focused on staying relaxed and excited. I know it will go by in a flash.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bear Brown

In mid-September, the pair exclusively told PEOPLE that Adams was pregnant. The pregnancy reveal came one day after they announced they had split following a two-week engagement.

RELATED: Alaskan Bush People: The Browns Work to Establish Self-Made Village as Their Family Grows

“Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring!” said Brown. “Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

Image zoom Courtesy Raiven Adams

“Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be!” he added. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

But a little over two weeks later, Brown announced that he and his ex-fiancée had rekindled their relationship.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Alejandra, Laura, Cam and 61 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to give it another shot,” Brown said on his Instagram. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

“Thank you everybody out there,” he added. “Stay awesome and God bless.”

Now, the parents-to-be are focused on welcoming their little bundle of joy into a loving environment.

“Bear and I are learning new things every day and are in this together,” Adams, 21, tells PEOPLE. “Baby Brown is our number one priority.”

The new season of Alaskan Bush People premieres Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.