Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Files to Be Named Father of Raiven Adams' Baby

Image zoom Bear Brown Discovery

Alaskan Bush People‘s Bear Brown is fighting to have “equal rights” as a father.

Brown, 31, opened up about the birth of his son River with ex-fiancée Raiven Adams on Instagram on Monday and his decision to file a petition to establish himself as the child’s father amid reports that he was trying to disestablish himself as a parent.

Brown shared a photo of his son, who was born on March 9, resting on Adams’ chest and in the caption, claimed that he wasn’t notified of his son’s arrival until two days later.

“Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say! 1. It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! 2. I am not trying to un-establish myself as River’s dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!” Brown explained.

Brown added, “When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers ad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified. I will always consider myself Rivers dad! Thank you everybody for sticking with me! Stay healthy and God bless!”

Adams did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Bear Brown/Instagram

In September, Brown and Adams revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that Adams was expecting.

The news came one day after they announced their split, following a two-week engagement.

“Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring!” says Brown. “Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

“Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be!” he adds. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

Adams announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us! We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby. We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events.”

“We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. 😴 That’s okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Image zoom Raiven Adams and Bear Brown Courtesy of Bear Brown

In October, Bear and Adams got back together and a month later the couple confirmed they were having a boy.

“It’s a boy! I can’t believe it! I would’ve been thrilled no matter what but it’s awesome we’re having a boy!” Brown told PEOPLE. “It’s crazy to think this time next year, I’ll be a dad.”

Adams said at the time, “We’re so excited to meet our little man next spring! Pregnancy isn’t easy but I’m focused on staying relaxed and excited. I know it will go by in a flash.”