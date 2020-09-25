"So exciting to get to hold this little bundle of joy, finally!" Bear Brown tells PEOPLE of meeting his 6-month-old baby boy in person

Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Meets His Son for the First Time: 'No Feeling as Awesome'

Bear Brown has finally met his baby boy face to face!

The Alaskan Bush People star and ex-fiancée Raiven Adams recently came together for Brown to become further acquainted with his son River Anthony Billy Isaiah, they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing photos of himself with a smiling River, the proud dad says, "It's an unbelievable feeling to have a son. So exciting to get to hold this little bundle of joy finally!"

While Brown has "been video chatting with" his child "for a while now, thanks to Raiven," he tells PEOPLE "it just wasn't possible to see him until now" in person due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"River is so amazing," he raves. "And to put it simply, there is no feeling as awesome as getting to hold your son for the first time!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Bear Brown and son River Bear Brown and Raiven Adams

For Adams, "Seeing Bear hold River was very surreal" after so long of not being able to do so, "with COVID being the main issue," she tells PEOPLE.

"It was very difficult to be so far apart for so long. But the boys have been video chatting and I've been sending tons of photos," she adds. "Not the same by any means, so it was very exciting for them to have that moment."

"I can't imagine a better feeling than watching someone love our son as much as I do," continues the mother of one.

As for how River reacted to seeing his dad in the flesh? "It was like he had met him from day one — they just got along immediately. Like he just knew," Adams says.

Brown and Adams appear to be in a better place, as his in-person meeting with his son and ex comes months after he filed to be named River's father.

Image zoom Bear Brown and son River Bear Brown and Raiven Adams

RELATED VIDEO: Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Files to Be Named Father of Raiven Adams' Baby

In August 2019, the pair got engaged. But just two weeks later, they "made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple," Brown told PEOPLE at the time.

"She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that's perfectly okay," he added. "I will always wish the best for her in life."

The Discovery star initially announced in an Instagram post over last weekend that his ex-fiancée would soon be bringing their son over to visit him.

"Hey everybody I have some awesome news! Raiven is bringing little River up for a visit!" Brown posted to his account alongside a photo of Adams holding the infant.