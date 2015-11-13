Alanna Masterson Welcomes Daughter Marlowe

Daughter Marlowe is the first child for Masterson and boyfriend Brick Stowell

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 04:19 AM
Advertisement

Alanna Masterson is a mom!

The Walking Dead actress, who plays Tara of The Walking Dead, has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brick Stowell, a daughter named Marlowe.

Masterson and Stowell announced the news on Instagram, with Masterson, 27, sharing a photo of the couple kissing, captioning it coyly, “We did it!”

For his part, Stowell posted a picture of his baby girl’s foot in his palm, illustrating his point with man, woman, and little girl emojis.


Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

https://instagram.com/p/9_zQFTAFK5/
https://www.instagram.com/p/-BwTg-Ish3/?taken-by=brickstowell

The new mom announced her pregnancy in a similar fashion, taking to Instagram in late July to share a photo of her growing baby belly.

“Guess what…” she captioned the photo of herself holding her bump in a white dress and matching sandals.

https://instagram.com/p/9teNRqIsvK/

Around the same time, Stowell shared a bikini photo of his girlfriend with her belly on full display. He captioned the photo “Baby season,” enclosed by a milk bottle emoticon on either side.

A rep for Masterson had no comment when contacted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/-Z2_1QAFMg/?taken-by=lucytwobows

https://www.instagram.com/p/-Z3GvaAFMq/?taken-by=lucytwobows

Naja Rayne

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com