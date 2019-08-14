Alanis Morrisette's Husband Shows Off Newborn Son In Sweet Instagram Video

Alanis Morissette‘s new baby boy is only three days old and already too cute to handle!

The singer welcomed her third child, Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, with husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Morissette, 45, announced the happy news on Instagram Monday alongside a black-and-white photo of the sleeping newborn, who she had at home like the couple’s older two children.

“He’s here. ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19,” Morissette captioned the image. “#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #😭❤“

Mario, 39, shared the same picture Monday and posted again on Wednesday about the newborn in an adorable video.

The father of three shared the sweet clip featuring himself, Winter Mercy and his older son Ever Imre, 8½.

Mario begins the shot with himself before panning down to Winter Mercy, who is wide-eyed while resting on his father’s lap, and then over to Ever who flashes a big smile.

“Hanging with the boys…..❤️🐯🦁❤️,” Mario wrote of the video.

Morissette and her husband are also parents to 3-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

The “Ironic” singer, who’s currently working on new music, first shared her happy news on March 25.

Making the announcement on social media, the mom of three shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself showing off her noticeable baby bump under a long-sleeved turtleneck while singing into a microphone.

“So much NEWness … ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” she captioned the reveal.

Morissette and her husband, who tied the knot in May 2010 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary while awaiting their third child’s birth, welcomed son Ever on Christmas Day 2010, while his little sister Onyx made them a family of four in June 2016.

The “You Learn” singer has been candid about motherhood since first becoming a parent, opening up to PEOPLE in September 2017 about the devastating postpartum depression she suffered after the births her older children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”