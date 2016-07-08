Alanis Morissette Welcomes Daughter Onyx Solace

The singer-songwriter welcomed her second child with husband Mario Treadway in June

Alanis Morissette has a new baby to sing about!

The Jagged Little Pill singer and rapper husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Thursday, June 23, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“She’s here! Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway June 23 2016 #beyondblessed,” Morissette, 42, captioned a photo of her newborn baby girl nursing.

The couple, who are already parents to big brother Ever Imre, 5½, were married in 2010 at their home in Los Angeles. The new mom of two announced her pregnancy on her website in February, with a sweet video that ended with Ever gazing at the ultrasound photos.

“The story of my nuclear family in moving pictures, brings us up to this sweet moment,” the video’s caption included. Of the music used in the clip, Morissette added, “May this song take on ever-deepening meaning as each year goes by.”

If the way Morissette and Treadway, 36, have parented Ever is any indication, the new baby will be getting lots of loving attention.

“I breastfeed and I’ll be breastfeeding until my son is finished and he weans. I think it affords the child, when he grows up, to have a lot less therapy to go to,” she saidin 2012 about then-16-month-old Ever.

“For me, I protect his safety and his well-being and his attachment,” she added. “That stage of development is a very important stage.”

Shortly after the new addition’s arrival, Morissette took to Instagram to share a nude snapshot of herself underwater.

“You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world ’cause they make persons,” read the caption, a quote by Ever.