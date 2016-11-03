You oughta know: Alanis Morissette is the ultimate multitasking mom! The Canadian singer, who became an United States citizen in 2005, endorsed voting and breastfeeding all in one Instagram post when she posted a photo of herself with 4-month-old daughter Onyx Solace on Wednesday.

It appears Morissette, 42, cast her vote-by-mail ballot as she showed off her new “I Voted” sticker while nursing her second child. “#evenwhenyoucantleavethehouse,” the proud parent captioned her breastfeeding selfie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She and rapper husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway welcomed their little girl in June. Morissette announced Onyx’s birth on social media with a breastfeeding photo along with the caption, “#beyondblessed.”

The couple, who married in 2010 at their home in Los Angeles, are also parents to 5½-year-old son Ever.