Alanis Morissette Reveals Why She Chose to Breastfeed on Magazine Cover: 'Women Are Killing It'

Alanis Morissette is praising women everywhere for their tireless and selfless acts as mothers — an effort she knows well as a mom of three.

The 45-year-old singer appears on the cover of Health‘s May issue breastfeeding her son Winter Mercy — whom she welcomed last August with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway — giving viewers a candid look at the singer’s experience with motherhood.

Asked about why she wanted to grace the cover in such a vulnerable position, Morissette simply tells the outlet, “Because I love women.”

“I love moms so much. If I talk about it too much, I’ll start crying,” she admits. “I just think moms are so selfless day in and day out — women are just killing it all the time.”

The Ironic singer, who is also mom to daughter Onyx Solace, 3, and son Ever Imre, 9, explains that often mothers are “quietly suffering, or not-so-quietly suffering, and still going,” referring to them as “functioning sufferers.”

“If there can be even one moment of respite that my humor around it or my validation of it can help — that’s why I did it,” she continues of her decision. “Plus, I love education and teaching.”

Morissette has been candid in the past when discussing motherhood, including her battle with postpartum depression.

With Mental Health Month around the corner in May, the “Jagged Little Pill” rocker once again opens about her experience, noting the differences in her depression with each of her children.

“My first two children, it was mostly depression, suicidal ideation, and anxiety,” she says. “But the depression was so in my face that the anxiety was just background music.”

“With this one, it’s mostly anxiety and almost no depression. I’ve come to understand that this is purely animal,” she says of the condition.

The singer continues, “On that animal level, you’re just supposed to be up all night feeding your baby and sleeping all day when they’re napping.”

Morissette disagrees, however.

“Who the f— does that?” she quips. “I don’t know any mom that is like, ‘I totally sleep when they sleep.’ ”

While she deals with her own mental health, the artist tells Health she believes it’s an important topic to discuss with her children, too.

“I want to give them the feeling that they’re not alone, that I’m right here and they can feel it all the way through,” she says. “I really think the earlier you get your family into therapy, the better.”