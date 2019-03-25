You Oughta Know — Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant! Singer, 44, Expecting Third Child

"So much NEWness ... " Alanis Morissette, 44, captioned a baby-bump photo that served as a surprise pregnancy announcement on Monday

By
Jen Juneau
March 25, 2019 02:59 PM

Alanis Morissette is about to become a mom of three!

The 44-year-old singer (who’s currently working on new music) announced her happy news on Instagram Monday, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of herself from the side.

Dressed in all black, Morissette sports a noticeable baby bump under a long-sleeved turtleneck as she is seen singing into a microphone, wearing headphones over her ears.

“So much NEWness… ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” she captioned the reveal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Shares Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Her Daughter Surrounded by Her Family

Morissette and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, who tied the knot in May 2010, are already parents to a son and daughter.

They welcomed Ever Imre on Christmas Day 2010, while his little sister Onyx Solace made them a family of four in June 2016.

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette/Instagram
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Alanis Morissette’s “Gnarly” Home Birth: “I Think the Words Texas Chainsaw Massacre Were Used!”

Morissette has been candid about motherhood since first becoming a parent, opening up to PEOPLE in September 2017 about the devastating postpartum depression she suffered after the births of both her children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”

Alanis Morissette
Michael Kovac/AMA2015/Getty

The musician also refused to stay silent about her struggle with PPD. “The stigma remains in a really big way,” Morissette said.

“There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.’ “

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.