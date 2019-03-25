You Oughta Know — Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant! Singer, 44, Expecting Third Child

Alanis Morissette is about to become a mom of three!

The 44-year-old singer (who’s currently working on new music) announced her happy news on Instagram Monday, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of herself from the side.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in all black, Morissette sports a noticeable baby bump under a long-sleeved turtleneck as she is seen singing into a microphone, wearing headphones over her ears.

“So much NEWness… ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” she captioned the reveal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Shares Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Her Daughter Surrounded by Her Family

Morissette and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, who tied the knot in May 2010, are already parents to a son and daughter.

They welcomed Ever Imre on Christmas Day 2010, while his little sister Onyx Solace made them a family of four in June 2016.

Alanis Morissette Alanis Morissette/Instagram

Alanis Morissette Alanis Morissette/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Alanis Morissette’s “Gnarly” Home Birth: “I Think the Words Texas Chainsaw Massacre Were Used!”



Morissette has been candid about motherhood since first becoming a parent, opening up to PEOPLE in September 2017 about the devastating postpartum depression she suffered after the births of both her children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”

Alanis Morissette Michael Kovac/AMA2015/Getty

The musician also refused to stay silent about her struggle with PPD. “The stigma remains in a really big way,” Morissette said.

“There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.’ “