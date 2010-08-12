Alanis Morissette: Pregnancy Was a Pleasant Surprise

She didn't expect to be expecting. But Alanis Morissette says she was thrilled to find out during a recent doctor's visit that she is, in fact, pregnant with her first child – just a few months after getting married to rapper Mario 'Souleye' Treadway.

But Alanis Morissette says she was thrilled to find out during a recent doctor’s visit that she is, in fact, pregnant with her first child – just a few months after getting married to rapper Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway.

“I actually thought I wasn’t,” the Canadian singer, 36, told Chelsea Handler Wednesday on E!’s Chelsea Lately.

“I had just sort of said in passing [to my doctor] that I was a little late … And he said, ‘Let’s take a quick look.'”



A short time later, the doctor said it “looked like” the singer was pregnant.

“And I said, ‘There’s still a chance that I’m not, though, yes?'” she recalls.

“And he said, ‘About as likely as my getting a sex change.’ And I said, ‘So, when are you getting your sex change?'”

Joking aside, Morissette said she was “very happy” to get the news.