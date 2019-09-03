Alanis Morissette Breastfeeds Her Son in New Photo as Singer's Husband Gives Baby a Smooch

Alanis Morissette is bonding with her baby boy!

The singer, 45, posted a new photo of her breastfeeding her newborn son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway on Instagram Monday night, this time with husband and father Mario “Souleye” Treadway close by.

“The fourth trimester. #attachment #skinonskin #heartbeat #connection #foundationfortherestofyourlife #attachmentexplorationidentitycompetence,” Morissette captioned the photo, adding heart and star emojis.

In the photo, little Winter was cradled up to his mom’s breast as his dad planted a sweet kiss on his head in an intimate family moment.

The “Ironic” singer previously shared a breastfeeding photo with Winter and tagged several Instagram accounts focused on trying to normalize breastfeeding — such as Stop Censoring Motherhood, Normalize Breastfeeding Official and The Badass Breastfeeder — in support of de-stigmatizing it.

Morissette and Treadway, 39, welcomed their third child together on Aug. 8. They are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Onyx Solace and son Ever Imre, 8½.

The happy family waited a few days to share the news of their little arrival, posting a sweet picture of their newborn son on Instagram.

“He’s here. ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19,” Morissette captioned a black-and-white photo of the sleeping newborn. “#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #😭❤“

Treadway shared the same photo, adding in his caption, “@alanis You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love,” and sharing that Winter, like the couple’s older two children, was born at home.