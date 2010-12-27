Alanis Morissette Is a Mom!

Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway arrived on Christmas, and "All are healthy and happy"

By Sara Hammel and Stephen M. Silverman
December 27, 2010 10:00 AM
Credit: National Photo Group

Alanis Morissette got a very special Christmas package: a new baby boy, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“Alanis Morissette and Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway welcomed a baby boy, Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, on Dec. 25th,” says a rep for the new mom. “All are healthy and happy.”

The prolific singer/songwriter, 36, announced her pregnancy in August. She and Treadway, 30, married on May 22 at their Los Angeles home.

Morissette admitted before the birth that the pregnancy had been a surprise, albeit a happy one.

She enjoyed one last send-off before motherhood commenced, and was seen beaming and showing off her bump at a baby shower in October.

