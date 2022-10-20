Alanis Morissette Says Daughter Onyx, 6, Does Not Call Her Mom

Alanis Morissette's daughter has a new name to use when calling out for her mom.

Appearing on the Gary Bryan Morning Show on Audacy's K-EARTH 101 Thursday, the "Ironic" singer, 48, shared that her 6-year-old daughter Onyx Solace no longer calls Morissette "mom."

"My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we're in personal environments," Morissette said. "So instead of saying 'mom,' she'll say, 'Alanis Morissette.' "

The Jagged Little Pill musician shares daughter Onyx and sons Winter Mercy, 3, and Ever Imre, 11, with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway.

Morissette also noted that her three kids are listeners of her music.

"They do [listen], even when I'm like 'shut that off!' " she said with a laugh. "They're so sweet."

The "Hand in My Pocket" artist celebrated daughter Onyx's birthday back in June with a sweet post on Instagram.

She shared a cute picture of her little girl smiling while holding a chicken in her arms.

"Happy birthday to my absolute Dream-girl-daughter onyx…. you are everything i prayed for, multiplied by a million. 🤯❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️#animalwhisperer#iloveyouonyxsolace," Morissette wrote.

A few days before, the singer paid tribute to her husband on Father's Day, sharing that her family "won the sweepstakes in the daddy department."

"Happy father's day @souleye so many levels of love for you," she wrote alongside photos of the rapper and their kids.