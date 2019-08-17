Alanis Morissette Shares Breastfeeding Photo of Her Newborn Son: It's 'Not Always Easy Peasy'

Alanis Morissette is trying to de-stigmatize breastfeeding.

The singer, 45, posted a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway on Instagram Saturday

“Snug as a bug in a milky rug. ✨🥰 #worldbreastfeedingmonth #notalwayseasypeasy,” Morissette captioned the photo, adding a breastfeeding emoji and tagged Stop Censoring Motherhood, Normalize Breastfeeding Official and The Badass Breastfeeder.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The “Ironic” singer announced the birth of her third child with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway on Monday, days after he was born on Aug. 8.

“He’s here. ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19,” Morissette captioned alongside a black-and-white photo of the sleeping newborn. “#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #😭❤“

Treadway, 39, shared the same photo, adding in his caption, “@alanis You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love,” and sharing that Winter, like the couple’s older two children, was born at home.

Morissette and husband Treadway are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Onyx Solace and son Ever Imre, 8½.

Morissette, who’s currently working on new music, first shared her happy news on March 25.

Making the announcement on social media, the Canadian-born singer shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself showing off her noticeable baby bump under a long-sleeved turtleneck while singing into a microphone, wearing headphones over her ears.

“So much NEWness … ❤️🙏🏻,” she captioned the reveal.