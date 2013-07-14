Alana De La Garza Welcomes Daughter Liv Elena

Image zoom



Courtesy Alana De La Garza; Inset Michael Kovac/WireImage

It’s a girl for Alana De La Garza!

The actress, 36, and husband Michael Roberts welcomed their second child on Sunday, July 7, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Liv Elena Roberts was born weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 19½ inches long.

“[The second I saw her] I was just overwhelmed with pure joy and love. I know it sounds cliché, but that’s exactly how I felt,” De La Garza tells PEOPLE.

“It feels like our little family is complete. She’s been here a week and I just can’t imagine our lives without her.”

De La Garza and Roberts are also parents to 2½-year-old son Kieran Thomas, who has been busy reveling in his role as big brother.



“He was so excited and in awe! He kept kissing her forehead and saying ‘Baby sista’s not in Mama’s belly anymore!'” she says. “It was one of the sweetest things I’ve ever seen and most proud I’ve ever been.”

In February, the former Law & Order star shared that she was expecting a daughter, later adding that her son was eager to meet his baby sister and had even developed a penchant for playing with his mama’s pregnant belly.

“[Kieran] crawled in our bed to cuddle. A minute later I feel his little fingers poking my belly button. I gently move them and tell him to rest,” De La Garza told Latina.

“Thirty seconds later, I feel him poking my belly again! I look over and say, ‘Honey, what are you doing?’ He looks up at me and whispers, ‘I’m playing with the baby!’ I melted.”