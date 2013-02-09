Alana De La Garza Expecting Second Child

The Do No Harm star, 36, and her husband Michael Roberts are expecting their second child, a daughter, in July, De La Garza confirms via Twitter.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 05:38 PM
Advertisement


Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

There’s another baby on the way for Alana De La Garza!

The Do No Harm star, 36, and her husband Michael Roberts are expecting their second child — a daughter — in July, De La Garza confirms via Twitter.

Before welcoming the couple’s first child — son Kieran Thomas, now 2 — the former Law & Order actress admitted pregnancy was a privilege she was excited to experience.

“I feel honored to grow this little person inside of me,” De La Garza told Pregnancy. “It sounds cheesy and hormonal, but it’s really a miracle.”

— Anya Leon with reporting by Charlotte Triggs

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com