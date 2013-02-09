Alana De La Garza Expecting Second Child
Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage
There’s another baby on the way for Alana De La Garza!
The Do No Harm star, 36, and her husband Michael Roberts are expecting their second child — a daughter — in July, De La Garza confirms via Twitter.
Before welcoming the couple’s first child — son Kieran Thomas, now 2 — the former Law & Order actress admitted pregnancy was a privilege she was excited to experience.
“I feel honored to grow this little person inside of me,” De La Garza told Pregnancy. “It sounds cheesy and hormonal, but it’s really a miracle.”
— Anya Leon with reporting by Charlotte Triggs