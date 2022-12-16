Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!

Alan Jackson is a grandfather for the first time!

The legendary country singer announced the birth of his first grandchild on Twitter Thursday, while also celebrating another sweet occasion: his wedding anniversary.

Jackson and his wife Denise's 29-year-old daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the singer.

"Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw," he tweeted alongside a photo of the proud grandparents holding the newborn.

"Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents! -AJ."

Alan and Denise are also parents to daughters Dani, 25, and Mattie, 32.

While receiving the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award last month, Jackson gave an emotional speech as he was handed his award, touching on how watching a movie about Hank Williams inspired him to head to Nashville with just "three chords and a prayer."

"As my mama would say, I'm so blessed. I've had a great team around me my whole career that have helped me, great songwriters. I've been so fortunate to have all that to help me get this far. I can't thank everybody who's been in my life all these years, but I do have to say thanks to my wife Denise, over there somewhere," he shared.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

"We started out as teenagers... I'm probably not always the easiest person to love, but she's been there and helped me through hard times. And we've shared great times. The good, the bad, the happy, and the sad, we've survived a lot. I just want to thank her because she's held me up all these years and she's my best friend. And she gave me a wonderful family over there."

In September, the family celebrated as daughter Mattie announced her engagement to boyfriend Connor Smith, four years after losing her first husband in a tragic accident.