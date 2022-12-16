Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!

Alan Jackson and wife Denise share three daughters: Dani, 25, Ali, 29, and Mattie, 32

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 04:06 PM
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy
Photo: Alan Jackson/Twitter

Alan Jackson is a grandfather for the first time!

The legendary country singer announced the birth of his first grandchild on Twitter Thursday, while also celebrating another sweet occasion: his wedding anniversary.

Jackson and his wife Denise's 29-year-old daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the singer.

"Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw," he tweeted alongside a photo of the proud grandparents holding the newborn.

"Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents! -AJ."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alan and Denise are also parents to daughters Dani, 25, and Mattie, 32.

While receiving the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award last month, Jackson gave an emotional speech as he was handed his award, touching on how watching a movie about Hank Williams inspired him to head to Nashville with just "three chords and a prayer."

"As my mama would say, I'm so blessed. I've had a great team around me my whole career that have helped me, great songwriters. I've been so fortunate to have all that to help me get this far. I can't thank everybody who's been in my life all these years, but I do have to say thanks to my wife Denise, over there somewhere," he shared.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Michael Loccisano/Getty

"We started out as teenagers... I'm probably not always the easiest person to love, but she's been there and helped me through hard times. And we've shared great times. The good, the bad, the happy, and the sad, we've survived a lot. I just want to thank her because she's held me up all these years and she's my best friend. And she gave me a wonderful family over there."

In September, the family celebrated as daughter Mattie announced her engagement to boyfriend Connor Smith, four years after losing her first husband in a tragic accident.

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Robin Thicke and April Geary
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Celebrate Son Luca's Birthday: 'Every Day with You Is Sunshine'
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
Mattie Jackson Selecman
Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Announces Engagement Four Years After Losing Husband: 'Thankful'
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
The Best Moments from the 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and More to Perform at CMT Artists of the Year
Joe Biden family
Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Dierks Bentley; Elle King; The War and Treaty
Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Duo The War and Treaty Honor Their Musical Heroes: 'Changed My World'
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jon Pardi's Wife Summer Debuts Baby Bump on the 2022 CMAs Red Carpet
LUKE COMBS The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Luke Combs Wins the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year for the Second Time: 'A Dream Come True'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline